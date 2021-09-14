Seahawks promote Jon Rhattigan from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks have promoted linebacker Jon Rhattigan from their practice squad, signing him to a one-year deal, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

The team activated Rhattigan off the practice squad for Sunday’s game, and he played 16 snaps on special teams. He made one tackle.

Rhattigan is an undrafted free agent from Army.

Rhattigan won a job in the only preseason game he played, returning from a hamstring injury to make four tackles, two pressures and a pass breakup in 20 snaps.

He is the only one of four military academy graduates from the most recent graduating classes to remain in the NFL after final cutdowns. Rhattigan would be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s infantry with his Class of 2021 mates from the U.S. Military Academy if not for a Department of the Army service deferment.

The Seahawks will have to create a spot on the 53-player roster. Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (knee) left Sunday’s game with injuries that make them candidates for injured reserve.