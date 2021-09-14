Titans promote kicker Randy Bullock to active roster, place Amani Hooker on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

After releasing Michael Badgley on Monday, the Tennessee Titans have promoted kicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad to handle their placekicking duties for this weekend’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans waived Badgley after he missed a 46-yard field goal try wide left and missed one of his two extra point attempts in Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Bullock had spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason but was released at the end of training camp. He signed with the Titans’ practice squad last week.

Tennessee also placed safety Amani Hooker on injured reserve. Hooker injured his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.