Tyrell Williams in concussion protocol

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams‘ debut for the Lions was cut short by a hit to the head from 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the third quarter and he may miss Week Two as well.

Williams is in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit and will be unavailable to the team as long as that remains the case. The Lions do have an extra day for Williams, who had two catches for 14 yards, to get cleared because they’re playing the Packers on Monday night in Week Two.

After Williams’ injury, the Lions were left with the relatively unexperienced quartet of Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, and Trinity Benson at wideout.

“They did an admirable job of fighting their ass off because we really lost Tyrell there at the end of the game,” head coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We were down to four and those guys were kind of rotating, trying to help each other out. So they got high in reps, which is why we train the way we train, and they fought through it. Now, we made some plays, but we didn’t make enough to win the game.”

Tight end T.J. Hockenson joined running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams with eight catches in the opener and that group will likely continue to soak up targets if the receiver group remains thin.