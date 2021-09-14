Washington puts Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR, signs Jared Norris off practice squad

Getty Images

We’ve known that the Washington Football Team would be putting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve for some time and the team made the move official on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington announced that Fitzpatrick is now on the list and that they have signed linebacker Jared Norris off of their practice squad.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Placement on injured reserve means he has to miss the team’s next three games, but the expectation at this point is that he will be able to return to action later in the season.

Taylor Heinicke will start in Fitzpatrick’s place and Kyle Allen will serve as the backup.

Norris was elevated from the practice squad for the opener and recorded two tackles. He also appeared in 11 games for Washington last season.