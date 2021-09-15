49ers claim Trenton Cannon

USA TODAY Sports

When the Ravens suffered a run of injuries at running back, they signed Trenton Cannon to give them some depth at the position.

They subsequently signed Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman, which led to Cannon getting waived on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cannon found a new home with another team dealing with injuries in their backfield.

The 49ers claimed Cannon a day after they placed Raheem Mostert on injured reserve.

Cannon played nine offensive and 15 special teams snaps for the Ravens on Monday night. He carried the ball twice for five yards and was credited with one tackle.

Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Trey Sermon are the other backs on the 49ers’ active roster.