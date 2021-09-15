Antonio Gibson has no injury status for Thursday

Getty Images

There’s good news for Washington’s injury report heading into Thursday’s game.

Running back Antonio Gibson was listed on Monday’s estimate as a limited participant. But he was a full participant for Tuesday’s practice. And he must have come out of the session fine, as he would have been a full participant on Wednesday’s estimate.

Gibson is expected to play, as he has no injury status for Thursday.

Gibson was the only player listed on the report, as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been placed on injured reserve with his hip injury. Taylor Heinicke is slated to start in Fitzpatrick’s stead for the next six to eight weeks.

The Giants ruled tight end Evan Engram (calf) out for Thursday night, and listed running back Saquon Barkley (knee) as questionable.