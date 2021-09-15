Bradley Chubb limited, Graham Glasgow out at Broncos practice

Getty Images

The Broncos kicked off their on-field preparations for their Week Two game against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Bradley Chubb is set for limited participation in the session.

That was the word from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before the workout got underway on Wednesday afternoon. Chubb did not play in the team’s Week One win over the Giants because of an ankle injury.

While Chubb will get in some work, right guard Graham Glasgow will sit out after experiencing an irregular heartbeat that caused him to be taken in an ambulance to a New Jersey hospital after last Sunday’s game. Glasgow stayed behind when the Broncos returned to Denver and Fangio said he does not know if Glasgow will be able to play this weekend.

Fangio said defensive linemen Shamar Stephen and Shelby Harris would also be limited in practice.