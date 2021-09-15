Bradley Pinion named NFC special teams player of the week

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys for plenty of reasons last Thursday night to kick off the 2021 season. But one was definitely their special teams play.

Punter Bradley Pinion was not overlooked for his services, as he was named NFC special teams player of the week.

Pinion averaged 49.3 yards per punt with a net average of 45.8. And he had one of the best punts of his career, angling a 65-yard punt out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

Of his four punts, three were downed inside the 10-yard line.

Pinion’s next chance to pin opponents deep will come against the Falcons this week.