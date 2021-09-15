Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson out of practice for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts kicked off their practice week without linebacker Darius Leonard.

Leonard sat out of Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Leonard also sat out last Friday, but played every defensive snap in the team’s season-opening loss to the Seahawks. He had five tackles and a forced fumble.

Left guard Quenton Nelson played every offensive snap, but did not work on Monday due to foot and back injuries. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) were also out of practice. Rhodes did not play in Week One.

Left tackle Eric Fisher was also out last Sunday and was limited in practice as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury. Defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), Kwity Paye (hamstring), and DE Kemoko Turay (groin) were also limited participants.