Dee Eskridge not practicing after concussion, Penny Hart back to work for Seahawks

Getty Images

It appears as though the Seattle Seahawks will be without top draft pick Dee Eskridge for this weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Eskridge was at home on Wednesday and unable to return to practice after sustaining a concussion in Sunday’s season opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts. With the nature of the concussion protocol process, Eskridge’s inability to return to practice Wednesday makes it unlikely he can clear all the needed steps to return to action this week.

“D’Wayne is still coming back,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s not with us today. He’s home today. He’s still working his way back.”

Eskridge caught one pass for six yards but had 22 yards on two carries on fly sweeps as Seattle’s third wide receiver. The lack of a consistent third wide receiver last season was one of the reasons Seattle’s offense became far less reliable in the second half of the year.

Fellow receiver Penny Hart also sustained a concussion against the Colts. He was able to return to full participation in practice on Wednesday and should be on track to play barring any setbacks.

Seattle is only carrying five receivers on their roster in Eskridge, Hart, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain. Assuming Eskridge is out, they have five options on their practice squad they could call-up for the week: Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, Connor Wedington and De'Quan Hampton. Fuller, Johnson or Thompson would be the most likely candidates.