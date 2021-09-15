Giants rule out Evan Engram, list Saquon Barkley as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram is not ready to begin the 2021 season yet.

Engram has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against Washington.

The Giants have said Engram is making progress in recovery from his calf injury, but he missed Week One and will now miss Week Two as well. Kyle Rudolph is the Giants’ top tight end while Engram is out.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been listed as questionable as he continues to recover from last year’s knee injury. Barkley played on Sunday and appears likely to play on Thursday as well.

The Giants have also ruled out Out: linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee).