Ja’Marr Chase: I like to tell my doubters to “enjoy the show”

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase‘s problem with dropped passes became a leading storyline over the final weeks of the summer, but Chase didn’t have any issues in the regular season opener.

Chase caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown to help the Bengals to a 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. During an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday, the first-round pick was asked about what message he had for those who doubted that he’d be able to cut the drops out of his game in the regular season.

“I like to tell them, ‘Enjoy the show.’ That’s all I can tell them,” Chase said. “A lot of news coming. I’ve been hearing this since I was young, you know what I’m saying? But I’m not worried about it. This is my job right here, and my job is to catch the football and make plays. So I’m [going to] let them sit back and enjoy the show.”

Chase said that he felt the offensive success against Minnesota “came real easy to us” after weeks of practice and they’ll get a Bears defense that struggled against the Rams in Week Two. If Chase can repeat his previous performance, the number of remaining doubters in his ability should get even smaller.