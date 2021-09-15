Jordan Whitehead returns to full practice participation

Getty Images

The Bucs didn’t have safety Jordan Whitehead to start the season as he missed every practice last week with a hamstring injury. Whitehead, though, appears on track to return this week.

He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

That’s good news for a secondary that won’t have cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least the next three games and maybe for the season.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) was the only player limited for the Bucs in practice Wednesday. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett (back) and receiver Antonio Brown (knee) had full participation.

Brown was on the practice report as a full participant last week, too.