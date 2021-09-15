Josh Jacobs, Carl Nassib among Raiders that would have missed practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Raiders’ injury reporting heading into and during Week One have been scrutinized and that or the turnaround from playing on Monday night may be a reason why 17 players landed on the estimated practice report that kicks off Week Two.

Defensive end Carl Nassib is one of the players who would not have practiced if the Raiders did more than a walkthrough. He was listed with a pectoral injury last week, but practiced every day and forced the Lamar Jackson fumble that set up Las Vegas’ winning points in the opener. He is now listed with a toe injury as well.

Running back Josh Jacobs was limited by a toe injury last week and dealt with an illness over the weekend. The toe and an ankle injury caused Jacobs to sit out on Wednesday.

Head coach Jon Gruden intimated back problems forced defensive end Clelin Ferrell to miss Monday’s game, but he was a full participant in practice all of last week and worked fully again on Wednesday.

Left guard Richie Incognito (calf) remained out after missing Monday’s game. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) were also out.

Right guard Denzelle Good (knee), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), and quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad) were all out with injuries suffered on Monday night. Good and McCoy are expected to miss the rest of the season. Gruden also expressed concern about defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), but he was able to work on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Fullback Alec Ingold (fibula) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) were also limited.