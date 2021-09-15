Josh McDaniels praises Mac Jones for leadership, competitiveness

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said after Sunday’s loss that the team wasn’t good enough, starting with Jones himself. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes the way Jones is holding himself accountable.

McDaniels said the drive to play well and win, day after day, is a big part of what the Patriots like about Jones.

“I think he’s a very competitive guy. He wants to win at everything that he’s doing. He wants to perform his best every single day on every single rep,” McDaniels said, via the Boston Herald. “I think that’s a great trait and a great quality to have, not only as a football player but as a human being. We’re fortunate that he feels that way. “

McDaniels thinks Jones has everything you want in a leader.

“I think relative to pushing himself and demanding the most from himself, I think that’s obviously the No. 1 way to lead – you show everybody else that you’re going to hold yourself to a very high standard, and then you’re going to try to bring others along if you see the opportunity to do so,” McDaniels said.

There may never be another Tom Brady when it comes to leadership and competitiveness, but the Patriots hope Jones can help the Patriots get back to the way they played for so many years with Brady at the helm.