Mac Jones began watching film of Jets immediately after Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

Mac Jones didn’t take any time to look behind him after the 17-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Instead, the Patriots rookie quarterback immediately began looking ahead.

Jones was so disappointed with the result of his first game that he started getting ready for his second game Sunday night.

Jones said he turned on film of the Jets to get a jump start on his preparation.

“I mean it’s not fun to lose, so just learning from what we could have done better is definitely just the only thing you can do really,” Jones said, via Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. “You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit, because that’s your human [nature], and that’s what you’re supposed to do, or you’re in the wrong profession. But you’ve just got to move on. So the 24-hour rule – just after 24 hours. Some people it’s less, but for me after that, just move on and play the next play, play the next game. You’re only as good as your last game so we lost and that’s what people remember, so we just got to move forward.”

Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown, but Damien Harris‘ red zone fumble with 3:31 remaining denied Jones a shot at his first win. The Patriots had two turnovers and eight penalties and scored 13 points in four red zone trips.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Jones said. “Just take it day-by-day and obviously there shouldn’t be any focus on the past. We just got to focus on what we need to get better at. That’s kind of for me. Just fundamentally what can I do each day, extra or whatever, just to improve so that when I get to the game we just play fast and we play better than we did last week.”