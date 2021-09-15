Maxx Crosby is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

After Monday night’s overtime win over the Ravens, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he hoped people would praise his team’s defensive effort.

One member of the defense has been singled out for attention after the win. The NFL announced on Wednesday that defensive end Maxx Crosby is the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

Crosby’s pass rushing was a big part of why the Raiders were able to pull out the 33-27 win. He sacked Lamar Jackson twice and hit him five times while also making six tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.

It’s the second time that Crosby has been the conference’s defensive player of the week. He also nabbed the prize in Week 11 of the 2019 season.