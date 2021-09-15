Mike Vrabel on Julio Jones criticism: I don’t say anything publicly that I don’t say to the players

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel had plenty to say publicly about receiver Julio Jones committing a personal foul in Sunday’s regular-season opener. On Wednesday, Vrabel made no apologies for his candor.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Vrabel said, “I’ve never said anything to you guys, the cameras, that I haven’t said to the players.”

That’s the right approach. As to Jones, the question is whether he’s ever heard comments like that, publicly or privately. The Falcons seemingly tiptoed around him, in various ways. Vrabel, who learned plenty by playing for Bill Belichick, understands the importance of not letting any one player have special treatment.

If Jones makes a mistake, Jones needs to hear it from Vrabel. Although Belichick may have opted to keep it private and not public, the reality is that Vrabel has the prerogative to coach his team however he sees fit. If Jones doesn’t like it, well, don’t commit personal fouls and it won’t happen.

The Titans played poorly on both sides of the ball. They need focus and discipline for Week Two. The Jones penalty is simply one of many flaws that need to be addressed by Vrabel if the Titans hope to have a chance to avoid losing to the Seahawks on Sunday and falling to 0-2.