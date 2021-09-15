Odell Beckham will not play vs. Texans

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham will miss his second game of 2021 on Sunday as he continues to recover from the injury that cost him the final nine games of 2020.

Beckham has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said today.

That’s surprising, given that last week the Browns listed Beckham as questionable and didn’t rule him out until 90 minutes before kickoff. Stefanski described ruling Beckham out as giving more clarity to the situation this week.

Whatever the reasons, everyone in Cleveland is left to wonder just how long it will be until Beckham’s torn ACL is healed sufficiently that he can play. It may be a while.