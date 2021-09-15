Panthers activate John Miller off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers are getting one of their starting offensive linemen back.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that right guard John Miller has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Miller was placed on COVID reserve on Sept. 6. He was ruled out for Week One soon after.

Dennis Daley started at right guard for the Panthers in their victory over the Jets on Sunday.

Miller is expected to practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers added Miller as a free agent in 2020 and he started 14 games for the club. He re-signed with Carolina in the spring.