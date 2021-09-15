Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won plenty of awards since entering the NFL and he added another one to the trophy case on Wednesday.

Mahomes has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for the opening week of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs were down 15-3 to the Browns when Mahomes ran for a touchdown in the second quarter and he added three touchdown passes in the second half. Those scores helped the Chiefs outlast the AFC North side 33-29 to open the season with a 1-0 record.

Mahomes was 27-of-36 for 337 yards over the course of the contest.

It’s the sixth time that Mahomes has taken the weekly honors and the first time since Week Eight of last season. He will lead the Chiefs against the Ravens on Sunday night in Week Two.