Ricardo Allen will be placed on IR with broken hand, hamstring strain

The Bengals will be without one of their key defenders for at least three weeks.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that safety Ricardo Allen will be placed on injured reserve.

Allen is dealing with a broken hand and hamstring strain, though Taylor noted that the hand injury is what will keep him out for three weeks.

Allen signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in March after the Falcons released him in mid-February. He was on the field for 25 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps and 56 percent of the team’s special teams snaps, recording five total tackles.

Last year, Allen started 12 games for Atlanta and made a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed.

Taylor said receiver Trenton Irwin will be signed to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad to fill the spot.