Seahawks place Ethan Pocic on injured reserve

The Seahawks made the promotion of linebacker Jon Rhattigan official Wednesday. Rhattigan, who wasn’t a starter at Army until his senior season, made his NFL debut Sunday and recorded a tackle on 16 special teams snaps.

The team placed center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Kyle Fuller started at center and rotated with Pocic until Pocic sprained his knee after 14 snaps. Fuller presumably will take on the full-time role.

The Seahawks also added three players to their practice squad, signing receiver De'Quan Hampton, tight end Michael Jacobson and receiver Connor Wedington.

Wedington, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, is back after spending camp and the preseason in Seattle.

Hampton, who went undrafted out of USC in 2017, has spent time with the Lions, Saints, and most recently the Buccaneers. He also spent time in both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

Jacobson, who played basketball at Iowa State, briefly spent time with the Seahawks in training camp earlier this year.

The Seahawks also announced the Raiders’ signing of guard Jordan Simmons off Seattle’s practice squad.

The team is down nine offensive linemen on the 53-player roster, but Cedric Ogbuehi is eligible to return from injured reserve in two weeks.