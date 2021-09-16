Andy Reid: It’ll be great to get Tyrann Mathieu back this week

Getty Images

Safety Tyrann Mathieu came off the COVID-19 list in time to play the Chiefs’ Week One matchup with the Browns, but head coach Andy Reid elected to keep him on the sideline as a precaution.

Mathieu will be back for this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Ravens, which Reid said will be a boost to Kansas City’s defense.

“He’s a great player. Not taking anything away from the other guys, they did a nice job back there, but you’re obviously going to miss somebody like that,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of AarowheadPride.com.”He’s one of your primary signal-callers back there, so it’ll be good to get him back in that role and keep the communication. Everyone is going to play. It was great experience for 22 — Juan [Thornhill] had a nice day. I was proud of him for how he handled his business. He’s still going to play, so he’s going to have an opportunity — he’s in a different group that ’Spags’ [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] has got. But it’ll be great to get Tyrann back in there.”

With the Chiefs taking on the Ravens this week, Mathieu’s presence will be important to limit quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s effectiveness both with the pass and the run.