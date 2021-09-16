Baker Mayfield: I think people took Tyrod Taylor for granted

Getty Images

Nearly three years ago to the day, Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion during the Browns Week Three matchup with the Jets. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick that year, came in and helped Cleveland win its first game since 2016.

Mayfield has started every Browns game since.

Mayfield and Taylor will be on opposite sidelines this Sunday, with the Browns taking on the Texans. Mayfield said this week that he appreciates the time he spent with Taylor as a rookie.

“I think people took Tyrod for granted,” Mayfield said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “I think he’s an extremely good leader. I think his work ethic alone, just his routine and being the same guy every single day for every single person in the building, it’s a tremendous way of showing his leadership.

“Everything that he taught me, leading by example and doing different things, not saying that we lead the same way, but there’s always different ways to learn, and I’m very thankful to have stepped in a QB room with Drew Stanton and Tyrod that I was able to learn from those guys. It’s something I’m obviously very grateful for.”

Taylor has been supplanted by top-drafted QBs in Mayfield with the Browns and Justin Herbert with the Chargers for at his last two stops. But now he has a real opportunity with the Texans. He had a solid debut for Houston last week, completing 64 percent of his passes for 291 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 40 yards.