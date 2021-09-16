Bradley Roby believes Saints are perfect fit for him following trade from Texans

Getty Images

Cornerback Bradley Roby is working to get up to speed with the New Orleans Saints after being dealt to the team from the Houston Texans last week.

Roby participated in practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday. He was ineligible to play last week following his trade from Houston as he served the final game of a six-game suspension handed down last season for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

But Roby is excited about the fit with the Saints and believes that his skills will play well in New Orleans.

“I think it fits perfect,” Roby said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “They play a lot of man coverage here, that’s what I do. I’ve made a career on that. I play zone also, but I just love to press and get into guys at the line of scrimmage and bump and run early.