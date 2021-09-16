Britt Reid’s DWI trial set for April 18

Getty Images

Former Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid has an April 18, 2022 trial date for the driving while intoxicated charge he received after a car crash on February 4 of this year.

The Kansas City Star reports that the date was set at a hearing held on Thursday morning. Reid pleaded not guilty to the charge this summer.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit two cars on an entrance ramp to a highway near the team facility. Court documents allege he had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 a couple of hours after the crash and officers at the scene reported his eyes were red and bloodshot.

A five-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and spent more than a week in a coma as a result of her injuries.

Reid was placed on administrative leave by the Chiefs at the time of the crash, did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl and did not have his contract renewed when it expired after the end of the season.