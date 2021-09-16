Broncos’ Dre’Mont Jones: Urban Meyer needs to change the way he coaches in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Raiders at Broncos
Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones spent five years playing for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, and on Sunday Jones will see Meyer again when the Broncos play the Jaguars. And Jones has some advice for his old college coach: Change your ways in the NFL.

Jones said there’s always an adjustment period from college football to the NFL, but he said Meyer in particular may struggle because Meyer doesn’t relate to players the way grown men expect their coaches to relate to them.

“Going from college to pros is always difficult no matter what the level is, whether coaching or playing,” Jones said. “Especially because a lot of his philosophies are college-based, and you can’t do that with 30-plus men or even 25-plus men who have been around the league and know what they’re doing now and are well established. You got to shake things up in how you coach.”

Asked if he’s surprised to hear stories that Meyer isn’t clicking with veteran players in Jacksonville, Jones said that’s no surprise based on his own experience with Meyer.

“Am I surprised by it? No,” Jones said. “I just know how he is. I’m not going to go into great detail about it, but no, it doesn’t surprise me.”

Meyer’s Jaguars did not look particularly well-coached in their Week One loss to the Texans. They’ll have their hands full on Sunday against Jones and the Broncos.

7 responses to “Broncos’ Dre’Mont Jones: Urban Meyer needs to change the way he coaches in the NFL

  3. Go back and read some of the things people were saying about college coaching sensation Jimmy Johnson during his rookie year when his Dallas Cowboys went 1-15. Lol. Jimmy had a rookie QB, and he took over a team that had just earned the #1 overall pick by being the worst team in the NFL. Kind of like what Urban is doing now. They were saying Jimmy was way in over his head. Jimmy Johnson didn’t take over the worst team in football and turn those same losing players into winning players. He got rid of all those losing players and replaced them with winners. The Jaguars’ players that were losers, and are resisting the work that it requires to be turned into winners, won’t be around when Urban starts winning super bowls. And who’s this Jones guy? I’m an Ohio State fan, and I’ve never heard of him.

  4. Lou Holtz lasted less than one season with the Jets. Players laughed at him when he brought in a fight song and wanted them to sing it.

  6. So many people on here, saw this coming as he’s a college caoch and NOT an NFL Head Coach.

    So many difference he clearly hasn’t adjusted too, conditioning oach appointment, drafting Etienne (Protect your elite QB), Tebow stupidity etc etc

  7. This definitely feels like one of the shortest honeymoon periods a head coach has had in awhile.

    It’s one thing if the fans are split, but I’m not hearing anything good about this dude.

