Browns set to work out Reuben Foster

Getty Images

Linebacker Reuben Foster‘s bid to get back into the NFL is set to take him to Cleveland.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that Foster will be working out for the Browns on Friday. Foster has also spent time with the Jets and Jaguars this month.

Foster last played in an NFL game with the 49ers in 2018. He was waived by the team that year after a domestic violence arrest and was claimed by Washington. The charges were dismissed from that case, but he suffered a severe knee injury in his first practice with Washington in 2019 and has been out of action since that point.

Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver was on the 49ers’ staff and served as Foster’s position coach during his rookie season in 2017.