Dalvin Cook “moving on and getting that bad taste out” after fumble

Getty Images

The Vikings’ chances of getting a win in overtime against the Bengals last weekend went up in smoke when running back Dalvin Cook lost a fumble with just under two minutes to play in the game.

A lengthy review of whether Cook was down before he lost the ball resulted in the call being upheld and the Bengals drove for the game-winning field goal. Cook said Wednesday that he wasn’t surprised because it was a 50-50 call and “you just can’t leave a game in the refs’ hands,” so his focus has been on avoiding a repeat.

“You get the ball so many times in a football game,” Cook said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “The value of taking care of the football is like the world is in my hands. I’ve got to take care of it. I’m moving on and getting that bad taste out.”

Last Sunday’s fumble was the 13th of Cook’s career and a particularly unlucky one for the Vikings. Avoiding an addition to that list will be a key to bouncing back against the Cardinals this weekend.