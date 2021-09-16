Daniel Jones’ touchdown run gives Giants the early lead

Getty Images

Daniel Jones has had as much success as he had hoped in his first two seasons. The Giants have won eight games with Jones as their quarterback, but four of those have come against Washington.

He has the Giants off to a fast start Thursday.

The Giants lead 7-0, scoring on Jones’ 6-yard run up the middle with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter. It capped an 11-play, 79-yard drive.

The Giants got a break when, on second-and-12 from the Washington 16, Chase Young landed on Jones on a quarterback hit that resulted in an incompletion. The Giants got 8 yards and an automatic first down. They scored two plays later.

Jones is 4-for-4 for 45 yards and has three rushes for 23 yards.

Washington has gone three-and-out on its first two drives.