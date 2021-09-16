Darren Waller can become first tight end in NFL history with five straight 100-yard games

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller can earn himself a unique place in NFL history on Sunday.

Waller has at least 100 receiving yards in four consecutive regular-season games. If he reaches 100 yards again on Sunday in Pittsburgh, he’ll be the first tight end ever to have five consecutive 100-yard games.

Four tight ends have previously had a four-game streak of 100 yards, and they’ve done it a total of five times: Tyler Higbee of the Rams in 2019, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs in 2016, Jimmy Graham of the Saints twice (once in 2013 and once in 2011) and Tony Gonzalez of the Chiefs in 2000.

The record for wide receivers is eight consecutive 100-yard games, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 and matched by Adam Thielen in 2018. Waller is only halfway to that record, but he’s one away from doing something no tight end has done before.