DeMarcus Lawrence had foot surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice on Wednesday and he had the injury surgically repaired on Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Lawrence had the operation and that he believes Lawrence will be able to return to action this season. Reports have pegged Lawrence’s recovery timeline at six-to-eight weeks.

McCarthy called Lawrence a “prime-time player” and said that the team is going to miss more than his ability as a pass rusher over that period.

“His tenacity and energy and he plays with is what you will miss,” Lawrence said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The Cowboys are also without defensive end Randy Gregory as long as he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list and McCarthy wouldn’t say if the dual absences will lead to first-round pick Micah Parsons getting more use as an edge rusher.