Derrick Henry: We want to play to our standard, play to our identity

Derrick Henry has led the league in rushing each of the past two seasons. He currently ranks 20th after gaining only 58 yards on 17 carries. It was his fewest rushing yards since he ran for 57 on 19 carries against the Bills last Oct. 13.

It was that kind of day for the Titans on Sunday against the Cardinals.

“We know last week wasn’t our standard,” Henry said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We just need to come out here and focus on being better, being locked in on what we have to do, play by play, and each rep. That is all we need to do. Guys are hungry to be better and just trying to put it together this week.

“We want to play to our standard, play to our identity, and we know it starts out here each and every day. Each and every rep, just locking in, working hard, focusing on what you have to do so you can go out there and play at a high level on Sunday.”

In 31 games the past two seasons, Henry has 3,567 rushing yards and 320 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns. That’s an average of 125 yards and a touchdown every time out.

But it doesn’t get any easier for the Titans this week as they go on the road against the Seahawks.