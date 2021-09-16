Dre Greenlaw having groin surgery, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn’t at practice Thursday, and he won’t be for a few weeks.

Greenlaw is undergoing groin surgery, Matt Burrows of TheAthletic.com reports. The injury is not season ending, though, with Greenlaw expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per Burrows.

The 49ers likely place Greenlaw on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least three games while he rehabs.

Greenlaw played 37 of 90 defensive snaps Sunday against the Lions, not returning after a pick-six. He also made six tackles.

Greenlaw, 24, missed three games last season after playing all 16 games as a rookie in 2019.

Azeez Al-Shaair will take over Greenlaw’s every-down role at weakside linebacker, with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles stepping in at strongside linebacker.