Eddie Goldman misses practice despite an “arrow up” in his return

Bears coach Matt Nagy said nose tackle Eddie Goldman had an “arrow up” in his return from a knee injury. Only 90 minutes later, Goldman didn’t practice.

On Wednesday, Goldman made his first practice appearance since injuring his knee in the Sept. 6 practice with the Bears listing him as limited. A day later, the Bears downgraded him.

Starting left tackle Jason Peters, who injured a quadriceps Sunday night, remained limited for a second consecutive day.

“I think they are in a good place and we’ll continue to monitor them day-by-day,” Nagy said of Goldman and Peters before practice, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I would say, as I’ve used before: Arrow up for them. I feel good about them and we need to see each day how we go, but they’ve been doing well.”

Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols said Goldman “wants to be out there on the field and he wants to help us win.”

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He missed part of training camp with the virus and then dealt with a back injury. Goldman played in the final preseason game, getting 10 snaps against the Titans.

Peters played 32 snaps Sunday before his injury, with Larry Borom and then Elijah Wilkinson replacing him. Borom (ankle) has not practiced this week.

Linebacker Robert Quinn (back) remained limited.