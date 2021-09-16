Eric Bieniemy: If USC reached out, I’d say I’m preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

USA TODAY Sports

Urban Meyer isn’t the only one in the NFL fielding questions about potentially becoming USC’s next head coach.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that league sources expect Eric Bieniemy to emerge as a candidate for the opening, the Chiefs offensive coordinator was asked about the job on Thursday.

A candidate for several NFL head coach openings over the last few years, Bieniemy gave a reply he’s used to delivering in January during Kansas City’s playoff runs.

“Well you know me — you guys know me. I am where my feet are,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “So when it’s all said and down with, I am focused on the task at hand. I’m not worried about anything where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.” ”

Pressed on if he’d have interest in becoming USC’s head coach, Bieniemy reiterated his focus is on his current job.

“I think you guys know me better than that. So if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that’s how I roll, you guys know that,” Bieniemy said. “I am where my feet are, OK? My job is to make sure we’re ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game where we can come out and win the game.”

Meyer said on Wednesday that there’s “no chance” he’d leave the Jaguars for USC.

But until there’s a new head coach in place, rumors about NFL coaches potentially taking the USC job will continue to circulate.