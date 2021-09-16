Eric Bieniemy: If USC reached out, I’d say I’m preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 16, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Urban Meyer isn’t the only one in the NFL fielding questions about potentially becoming USC’s next head coach.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that league sources expect Eric Bieniemy to emerge as a candidate for the opening, the Chiefs offensive coordinator was asked about the job on Thursday.

A candidate for several NFL head coach openings over the last few years, Bieniemy gave a reply he’s used to delivering in January during Kansas City’s playoff runs.

“Well you know me — you guys know me. I am where my feet are,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “So when it’s all said and down with, I am focused on the task at hand. I’m not worried about anything where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.” ”

Pressed on if he’d have interest in becoming USC’s head coach, Bieniemy reiterated his focus is on his current job.

“I think you guys know me better than that. So if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that’s how I roll, you guys know that,” Bieniemy said. “I am where my feet are, OK? My job is to make sure we’re ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game where we can come out and win the game.”

Meyer said on Wednesday that there’s “no chance” he’d leave the Jaguars for USC.

But until there’s a new head coach in place, rumors about NFL coaches potentially taking the USC job will continue to circulate.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Eric Bieniemy: If USC reached out, I’d say I’m preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

  1. I would be pretty surprised if Bieniemy gets any offers as a head coach at any level. There’s simply too much baggage and associated risk with making him the face of any brand in the billion(s) dollar business of NCAA or NFL. Further to that point, he’d already have a job if my statement wasn’t true. With the results he’s achieved in KC and all the interviews he’s had in the past for head coaching positions he should already be one…but he’s not. Sometimes the reason really is that obvious.

    Having said all that, if Zimmer get’s fired the Vikes will definitely hire him because we are best in class for hiring and employing people who shouldn’t hired or employed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.