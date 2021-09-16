Eric Ebron doesn’t practice for Steelers Thursday

Getty Images

Tight end Eric Ebron was added to the Steelers’ injury report on Thursday.

Ebron say out of practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Mid-week additions often foreshadow a player being ruled out for Sunday, but Friday’s issuing of injury designations will bring more clarity on Ebron’s outlook for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Ebron had one catch for 19 yards in the Week One win over the Bills. Pat Friermuth and Zach Gentry would be in line for more playing time if Ebron can’t play this weekend.

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) was the only other player out of practice Thursday. Linebacker Robert Spillane (shin) went from limited participation on Wednesday to a full practice.