Giants add Matt Skura to 53-man roster

The Giants will be down a starting offensive lineman on Thursday night in Washington, so they have summoned another player from the practice squad to fill out the unit.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Matt Skura has been promoted from the practice squad for the game. Skura signed with the Giants after being released by the Dolphins in August.

Skura started 51 games at center and guard over four seasons with the Ravens, so he brings a lot of experience with him to the Giants.

The Giants ruled left guard Shane Lemieux out for Thursday night due to a knee injury. Skura’s former Ravens teammate Ben Bredeson took over for Lemieux last Sunday, but the team could also turn to former Bengals first-round pick Billy Price at center and move Nick Gates to guard.