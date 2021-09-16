Gus Bradley: Clelin Ferrell handled being inactive like a “true pro”

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell was inactive for Week One, with Las Vegas electing to make the fourth overall pick of the 2019 draft a healthy scratch.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Ferrell could see the field against Pittsburgh in Week Two. But there are no guarantees for the Clemson product beyond that.

“He’s having a good week of practice this week,” Bradley said in his press conference. “I think for us, just monitoring that and deciding at that point, maybe the need’s what we see. We felt like [Baltimore] was a team that could really just line up and pound us last week. So that’s on a week-to-week basis. But he’s practicing really well and he practiced well today.”

Bradley also complimented Ferrell for how he handled being deactivated, saying he was a “true pro.”

“He was on the sideline probably being one of the biggest cheerleaders. He was outstanding. And I talked to him about that — he was fantastic,” Bradley said. “That’s tough, to go through what he did. But his attitude, the way he handled it — great teammate, outstanding. Can’t say enough about him. So hopefully, everything works out this week. We’re going to need a good dose of him, hopefully, this week.”

One of the reasons that may be the case is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue‘s injury status. He hurt his hamstring during Monday’s game and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers this week.