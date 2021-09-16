Hard Knocks expands to include in-season series, with the Colts

Getty Images

Hard Knocks will now include a team that has undergone many of them since Andrew Luck retired.

The NFL has announced that the long-running series that focuses only on training camp and the preseason will add an in-season component. The first subject will be the Colts.

It’s a “multi-episode” series that will debut on Wednesday, November 17.

In recent years, NFL Films and Amazon produced All or Nothing, a series based on one specific team’s season. The episodes were released well after the season ended. The new Hard Knocks will have new episodes landing during the season.

The existing version of Hard Knocks has grown stale and uninteresting. Even with the Cowboys serving as the focal point for 2021, it didn’t seem nearly as interesting as it should have been. An in-season product could be very good.

As always, the level of intrigue will depend on the extent to which the team allows intriguing moments to make it to air. The best stuff often ends up on the cutting-room floor. If the NFL wants this to be as good as it can be, the expanded Hard Knocks will do its name justice, bringing to life all of the emotions — good and bad — that an NFL team experiences during a given season.