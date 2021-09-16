Hard Knocks expands to include in-season series, with the Colts

Posted by Mike Florio on September 16, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Hard Knocks will now include a team that has undergone many of them since Andrew Luck retired.

The NFL has announced that the long-running series that focuses only on training camp and the preseason will add an in-season component. The first subject will be the Colts.

It’s a “multi-episode” series that will debut on Wednesday, November 17.

In recent years, NFL Films and Amazon produced All or Nothing, a series based on one specific team’s season. The episodes were released well after the season ended. The new Hard Knocks will have new episodes landing during the season.

The existing version of Hard Knocks has grown stale and uninteresting. Even with the Cowboys serving as the focal point for 2021, it didn’t seem nearly as interesting as it should have been. An in-season product could be very good.

As always, the level of intrigue will depend on the extent to which the team allows intriguing moments to make it to air. The best stuff often ends up on the cutting-room floor. If the NFL wants this to be as good as it can be, the expanded Hard Knocks will do its name justice, bringing to life all of the emotions — good and bad — that an NFL team experiences during a given season.

14 responses to “Hard Knocks expands to include in-season series, with the Colts

  4. Sounds interesting in theory, but what exactly can they show? Colts aren’t going to want to advertise their game plan for the coming week

  5. Yawn. Is there any professional sports league that takes itself as seriously, and thinks it is so self-important as the NFL?

  6. Aloha. Hard Knocks? Does anyone watch at all? What are the numbers? I never met anyone who watched or cared.

    And.

    DURING THE SEASON !?

    Gosh, what could go wrong?

    How much does NFL / owners / Players make on that turkey?

    What coach would ever want to do this? Oh, Wait – Gruden.

  11. This is going to drive coaches absolutely INSANE. I can already hear the chorus of complaining voices. They know our cadence! They know our checks! They know our audibles! They have our hand signals! They know everything! They know our defensive assignments! They know our rules! And yet I bet a few smart coaches find a way to screw with the minds of the opposition while the vast majority get flustered and throw their hands up. Payton, Shanahan, Belicheck, McVay, Reid all I could see using disinformation to their advantage. Others like Kingsberry, Nagy, Gruden, Meyer I could see as coaches who let their heads explode should this occur to their teams.

  12. Why can’t they make one of the teams who went deep into the playoffs do it? Would be far more interesting. Maybe the loser of the Super Bowl has to do it.

  13. SAS721 says:
    September 16, 2021 at 10:54 pm

    Why can’t they make one of the teams who went deep into the playoffs do it? Would be far more interesting. Maybe the loser of the Super Bowl has to do it.

    —————————————–

    Because it’s disruptive to the locker room and damaging to whatever team it is inflicted upon. There’s a reason why, up until now, playoff teams and teams with a new head coach have been exempt–the NFL knows better than to mess with the teams it wants to showcase on the field.

