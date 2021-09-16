Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham Jr.: There’s no doubt he wants to be out there

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out for at least another week as he recovers from tearing his ACL last year.

Beckham was a limited participant in all three of last week’s practices and was again on Wednesday. But the receiver still has work to do before he plays in a game.

Beckham’s good friend and teammate, Jarvis Landry, said on Thursday that Beckham will be on the field when he’s ready.

“His situation, honestly, is really between him and coach and the training staff in there and his camp about how they’re handling things,” Landry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “But I think the most important thing is that he’s continuing to get healthy and that when he’s comfortable enough, he’ll be out there.”

Landry noted that continuing to be sidelined now as games are going on would be frustrating for anybody.

“He’s a true competitor so any time the ball is out there and the whistle blows and it’s time for a play to go, obviously he wants to be out there,” Landry said. “There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind in this building that he wants to be able to be out there. But, again, that’s his situation with coach and the training staff and how they handle it.”

Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns before going down with the injury during Week Seven last year. Whenever the Browns get Beckham back, they’ll be able to use him for another dynamic presence at receiver.