Jason Pierre-Paul out of practice Thursday

Jason Pierre-Paul‘s name will be one to watch when the Buccaneers release their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Pierre-Paul was a limited participant with a hand injury on Wednesday, but he took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday. Pierre-Paul was out of practice altogether.

Pierre-Paul has gotten plenty of rest during the week in recent seasons and the Buccaneers may be managing his workload in order to ensure he’s able to chase after Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan this weekend. Friday’s report will bring the answer to that question.

Defensive tackle Steve McLendon was the only other Bucs player out of practice, but it was just a day of rest for the veteran. Linebacker Shaq Barrett (back), wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), and safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were full participants for Tampa.