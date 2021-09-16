Josh Allen on past success against Dolphins: This year’s a new year

Getty Images

When teams lose games, there’s often talk of the need to flush the game from memory and move on to the next week.

There’s been that kind of talk around the Bills this week as they are coming off a 23-16 loss to the Steelers in the season opener. They have to travel to Miami this weekend for a game with the 1-0 Dolphins, so attention has shifted to that matchup.

As it does, some have noted quarterback Josh Allen’s history of success against Miami. In six career games against the divisional foes, Allen has completed 64 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,552 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions while the Bills have gone 5-1. While that history of success would seem to bode well for this weekend, Allen said thoughts of those games have to be flushed along with anything from last week.

“Sunday will be a good test against a really good in-division opponent,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “They’re playing well. Going back to last year, they played really well. But this year’s a new year. What we did last year, what they did last year, really, what we did last week and what they did last week, it doesn’t matter. It’s a game-plan week-to-week league. And we’ve got to go out there and execute.”

Allen might not be banking on past success being predictive of the future, but the Bills will surely be hoping history repeats itself well enough to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.