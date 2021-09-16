Lions pessimistic about Tyrell Williams playing Monday night

Getty Images

The Lions play on Monday night, which gives wide receiver Tyrell Williams an extra day to clear the concussion protocol before they play the Packers on Monday night, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much hope that he’ll do that.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams, who was hurt on a blow to the head from 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the opener, was not at the team’s facility on Thursday and that the outlook for Monday isn’t a positive one.

“Right now, it doesn’t look great,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Williams caught two passes for 14 yards before getting hurt. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson, and Quintez Cephus were the other wideouts active for the opener while Tom Kennedy and KhaDarel Hodge were inactive.