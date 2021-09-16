Lions sign Will Holden to active roster

Getty Images

With offensive tackle Taylor Decker out for a few weeks with a finger injury, the Lions are doing some shuffling along their offensive line.

Detroit announced that the team has signed Will Holden to the active roster from its practice squad. And the team has re-signed offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.

Holden was most recently with the Colts, who signed him last December off Baltimore’s practice squad. Holden was cut when Indianapolis reduced its roster to 53 players last month.

A Cardinals fifth-round pick in 2017, Holden has also spent time with the Saints, Dolphins, Seahawks, and 49ers. He’s appeared in 13 career games with eight starts.

Kraemer initially signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in the spring.