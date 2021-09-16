Mark Ingram: David Culley’s transparency, consistency resonates with team

Getty Images

The Texans played better than most people expected in Week One’s 37-21 victory over the Jaguars and running back Mark Ingram credits head coach David Culley’s approach with putting the team in position to succeed.

Ingram met Culley when he signed with the Ravens in 2019 and Culley was one of the team’s assistants. Ingram said on NFL Network Thursday that Culley has “always been a guy who cares about his players and just been true to who he is” since they first met. He said those traits have helped Culley keep the team on track despite the Deshaun Watson saga and low outside opinions of the team.

“We all just believe in each other, we trust in each other, that’s from coaches, player-coach, player-player, everyone in the organization, we have the mindset,” Ingram said. “We want to be good, we want to win games, we want to execute, we want to be physical. I think we have like-minded people. That’s when you have success. He’s just been transparent, he’s been consistent in who he is and delivering his message, and I think that resonates throughout the team with everybody.”

Ingram said the Texans believe they “can be great, win games and be a championship-type team.” The big win in Week One didn’t make that the consensus opinion, but it seems clear the Texans aren’t going to be a pushover either.