Nick Gates carted off with gruesome lower leg fracture

Getty Images

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates played all 61 offensive snaps at center last week. This week, he moved to left guard with an injury to Shane Lemieux and the recent addition of center Billy Price from the Bengals.

Gates, though, was injured on the team’s 12th offensive play Thursday night.

He was carted off with a gruesome leg injury after Jonathan Allen overpowered Gates and threw him down as Daron Payne inadvertently rolled up on Gates.

It was obvious from Gates’ reaction it was a serious injury, and the Giants announced he has a lower leg fracture.

Medical personnel placed an air cast on Gates’ left lower leg before he was placed on a cart and taken to the training room. His teammates wished him well before he departed, and he raised a peace sign to acknowledge the crowd’s applause and flashed a brief smile.

Ben Bredeson replaced Gates, a captain, at left guard. The Giants traded for Bredeson on Aug. 31, a day after they dealt for Price.