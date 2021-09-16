Panthers add Taylor Moton to injury report

Getty Images

Thursday’s injury report in Carolina included a new name from the starting offensive line.

Right tackle Taylor Moton was added to the report after reporting tightness in his groin at the start of practice. Moton wound up being listed as a limited participant, which will make his status on Friday something to watch because Moton would be a big piece to lose against the Saints’ defensive line.

Trent Scott and Brady Christensen would be options to take Moton’s spot if he can’t go on Sunday.

Guards John Miller (illness) and Pat Elflein (hip) were upgraded to full participation after getting in a limited session on Wednesday. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (groin) remained limited for the second straight day.