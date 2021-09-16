Ravens promote Justin Ellis, Anthony Levine from practice squad

Getty Images

Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis were game-day activations Monday night. They did enough against the Raiders to earn spots on the 53-player roster.

The Ravens announced they promoted Levine and Ellis to the 53-player roster. The team had open spots on their active roster after placing offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) on injured reserve and waiving running back Trenton Cannon.

Levine played 27 snaps on special teams Monday. The Ravens re-signed the veteran safety/linebacker earlier this month after he was part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Ellis played 19 snaps against the Raiders and was credited with a solo tackle. He saw action in 13 games for the Ravens last season and had 17 tackles. Ellis adds depth to the defensive line rotation with Derek Wolfe (back/hip) dealing with an injury that sidelined him Week 1.

The Ravens also announced they re-signed veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

The team released Smith from the practice squad Sept. 10, but the 13-year NFL veteran spent training camp and the entire preseason with Baltimore. They released him on cutdown day before re-signing Smith to the practice squad.

He could provide additional tackle help with Phillips, the team’s top swing tackle, out.

Seymour was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2016. He has since spent time with Carolina and Philadelphia, playing 33 games with five starts and totaling 52 tackles and seven pass breakups.